UPDATE: Wildfire near Keremeos under control

This is the second wildfire in the region in a week

Update 3 p.m.:

The wildfire next to Ashnola Road is now under control according to BC Wildfire.

Nine members of the wildfire service, including fire cause investigators, are currently on the scene of the blaze.

At least 20 members battled the fire overnight.

The blaze is now 2.6 hectares and not expected to grow any further.

“Under control is considered the last stage before a fire is inactive,” said Nicole Bonnett, an information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre.

________

Original Story:

A second wildfire in four days has sparked near Keremeos.

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze in the Ashnola Road area. The fire is estimated to be 2.10 hectares in size.

The blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

This is the second fire in the region after a blaze started near Nighthawk about 20 km southeast of Keremeos. That fire was considered held as of Thursday afternoon.

Neither fire appears to have threatened structures.

Earlier in the week on Victoria Day, a blaze that sparked inside an old storage shed turned into a raging grass fire prompting a response by BC Wildfire. That fire took more than six hours to get under control.

More to come.

bcwildfire

