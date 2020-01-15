Secondary dwellings not allowed on ALR land in North Okanagan

Changing provincial regulations will ban secondary family homes on ALR properties by Feb. 22, 2020

Secondary residences on properties within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) in the Regional District of North Okanagan won’t be allowed by the end of next month.

In February 2019, provincial regulations changed affecting properties within the ALR and a major change involves secondary residences for a member of the property owner’s immediate family — manufactured or mobile homes — will be prohibited after Feb. 22, 2020.

For residents planning on installing a secondary family dwelling within the building inspection area of the RDNO (Electoral Areas B, C, D, E, F, Lumby and Spallumcheen), building permits must be obtained by the deadline on Feb. 22, 2020.

At least 30 days prior are required so staff can assess applications and issue a permit on time. This means the final deadline for those interested in installing a secondary family dwelling must apply by Jan. 23, 2020.

Several regulations regarding existing and new residential buildings, including moving soil and fill materials, will be put into effect and as provincial regulations continue changing, the RDNO recommends speaking with RDNO Planning and Building staff or Agricultural Land Commission staff before making an application, starting construction, non-agricultural uses or moving soil on ALR land.

For more information on the Agricultural Land Commission can be found at alc.gov.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Enderby baker brings specialty dog treats to Vernon

READ MORE: Armstrong crews turn eye to snow removal

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Just Posted

Secondary dwellings not allowed on ALR land in North Okanagan

Changing provincial regulations will ban secondary family homes on ALR properties by Feb. 22, 2020

Enderby baker brings specialty dog treats to Vernon

Local entrepreneur opens dog bakery in Vernon pet grooming business

Bring old clothing to life at upcoming Okanagan workshops

Runaway Moon Theatre’s Calendario Clothing reNew project coming to Vernon, Enderby and Salmon Arm

Armstrong crews turn eye to snow removal

City gives thanks to residents for co-operation, patience as Public Works continues its efforts

Sleigh rides raise funds for Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

A $3,000 donation was awarded to the club following eight-day charity event over the holidays

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

CedarCreek Estate Winery set to become largest organic wine producer in B.C.

Winery will be producing all of its 27 wines organically across the Okanagan by 2021

LETTER: Efforts needed to save B.C.’s forests

Our forests have been permanently, radically altered, now our forest industry must follow

Kelowna International Airport surpasses 2 million passengers again

This is the second year in a row the airport has exceeded 2 million passengers

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Princeton man pleads guilty to robbery related to home invasion

Johnathan Haller will be eligible for parole in June

Most Read