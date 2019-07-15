Section of busy Vernon street down Wednesday

Work being done on 34th Street near 30th Avenue runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Vernon says 34th Street between 30th and 31st avenues will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for road work. (Black Press - file photo)

One portion of a busy Vernon street will be inaccessible Wednesday.

The city will be closing 34th Street between 30th and 31st avenues from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to install a new sanitary manhole in the roadway.

There will be no access and detours will be in effect. Sidewalks will remain open for access to businesses. Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciate your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project,” said the city in a release.



