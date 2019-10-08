Section of Pleasant Valley Road to close Thursday for new water valve

The closure between 5003 Pleasant Valley Road and 5602 Rimer Road is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A section of Pleasant Valley Road will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 10 while workers install a new water service and valve.

The stretch between 5003 Pleasant Valley Road and 5602 Rimer Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with access limited to local residents.

Residents who live between 5003 and 5551 Pleasant Valley Road will have access via Pleasant Valley Road at Silver Star Road. Those living between 5601 and 5827 Pleasant Valley Road will have access available via Rimer Road.

Signs and barricades will be put in place to indicate detour routes, and the City of Vernon says that all efforts will be made to minimize the effects on traffic in the area.

For more information, call the Utilities Coordinator at 250-550-3620.

