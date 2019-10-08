The City of Vernon announces a road closure between 5003 Pleasant Valley Road and 5602 Rimer Road on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the purpose of installing a new water service and valve. (Black Press - file photo)

Section of Pleasant Valley Road to close Thursday for new water valve

The closure between 5003 Pleasant Valley Road and 5602 Rimer Road is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A section of Pleasant Valley Road will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 10 while workers install a new water service and valve.

The stretch between 5003 Pleasant Valley Road and 5602 Rimer Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with access limited to local residents.

Residents who live between 5003 and 5551 Pleasant Valley Road will have access via Pleasant Valley Road at Silver Star Road. Those living between 5601 and 5827 Pleasant Valley Road will have access available via Rimer Road.

Signs and barricades will be put in place to indicate detour routes, and the City of Vernon says that all efforts will be made to minimize the effects on traffic in the area.

For more information, call the Utilities Coordinator at 250-550-3620.

READ MORE: State of the art loo installed in Vernon

READ MORE: Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
South Okanagan man turns circus skills to life lessons

Just Posted

Festival features rich colours, tastes and talents of Diwali in Vernon

Second annual Diwali in Vernon goes Oct. 15-19

Fire Prevention Week sparks safety reminder for Vernon residents

Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practise your escape

State of the art loo installed in Vernon

Downtown facility now open to the public

Former junior winners take home Vernon Prestige Classic titles

Edmonton’s Kelsey Rocque, Langley’s Tyler Tardi win first-prize cheques at Vernon Curling Club

RCMP concerned for missing Vernon man

The 31-year-old was last seen Sept. 27, police are concerned for his health and well-being

Election 2019: Mel Arnold –Conservative Party candidate for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Mel Arnold is running for the Conservative Party in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

South Okanagan man turns circus skills to life lessons

Bryce Beckett has an after school program to help kids with life skills through circus training

B.C. First Nation hereditary chiefs demand stop-work order against natural gas pipeline

Office of the Wet’suwet’en asserts pipeline work has destroyed numerous sites of cultural significance

Ex-Penticton RCMP officer gets conditional discharge for harassing colleague’s wife

Rachelle Blanchard had PTSD but judge said she still committed carefully thought out crime

Financial cost and social diversity of Canadian policing go up: Statstics Canada

The average salary of a police officer in Canada is just under $100,000

Five stars from Fido: Jet-setting dogs get ‘VIP’ treatment when travelling

One Vancouver hotel offers welcome mat, bowls of bottled water, menu with prime rib bones and gravy

Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie

Each is 220 sq ft and features a social space, kitchen, bathroom, and a queen bed in a loft above

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

Most Read