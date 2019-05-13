Self-described U.S. ‘El Chapo of Opioids’ faces federal charges

Robert Delagente is charged with distributing a controlled dangerous substance and obstruction

A New Jersey doctor who authorities said referred to himself as the “El Chapo of Opioids” prescribed painkillers without seeing the patients who were receiving them, often communicating via text message, and falsified records to cover his tracks, according to a criminal complaint released Monday.

Robert Delagente was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon. The Oakland-based Delagente is charged with distributing a controlled dangerous substance and obstruction.

READ MORE: Bear pays respects at Okanagan cemetery

The U.S. attorney’s office alleges that for the last five years, Delagente used his practice, North Jersey Family Medicine, to illegally prescribe opioids for patients, often allowing them to choose their own dosage.

According to the criminal complaint, one patient received nearly 500 doses of Percocet, Oxycontin and other opioids over a seven-week period without visiting Delagente’s office. One week after receiving a 10-day supply of Percocet and a 30-day supply of clonazepam, the patient texted that the medication wasn’t “working like it used to.” Delagente then prescribed an additional 30-day supply of Oxycontin and a 25-day supply of Percocet, the complaint alleges.

Another time, he allegedly texted a patient that he was sending the patient’s prescription on a different day than a similar prescription to the patient’s mother “to not draw any suspicion.”

The complaint also charges Delagente with altering medical records to hide his activities.

Both charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

READ MORE: Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

The complaint also alleges Delagente didn’t monitor whether his patients were becoming addicted to the painkillers, and prescribed the drugs to people he knew were already addicted.

An attorney listed as representing Delagente didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on the charges.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alex Trebek in Ottawa to open Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s new HQ
Next story
Wildfire wet of Osoyoos classified as out of control

Just Posted

Vernon mom makes Okanagan lifestyle clothing

Riley + Autumn Threads makes clothing for mothers and children

Vernon Hospital Gala raises over $121,000

PHOTOS: The 23rd annual Hospital Gala, Smooth Operations, supports increased surgeries

Specialized bike stolen from disabled Vernon man

Owner’s lifeline stolen and community support sought to get it back

Vernon fastball squad faces Team Canada

Exhibition game in Kelowna prior to three-day Kelowna May Days tournament

Bear interrupts Vernon cemetery visit

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Two groups of motorcycle-enthusiasts with an anti-bullying message bring gifts, support

Skaha and Naramata Bench wines to be sold in B.C. liquor stores

There are now four sub-geographical indicators or sub-appellations in B.C.

BC Wildlife Federation elects a new president

“It’s time government and industry recognize that fish, wildlife and habitat need to be respected”

New Kelowna education program helps parents keep their kids out of gangs

Kelowna is one of 12 priority communities police said could benefit from gang prevention support

Update: Firefighters contain Shuswap commercial garage fire

Update: May 13 4:50 p.m. Chief Mike Engholm of the Scotch Creek/Lee… Continue reading

Kelowna cannabis producer will supply new strains exclusively to BC Cannabis Store

THC Biomed announced new agreement with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch on May 9

VIDEO: Shimmy Mob shakes up onlookers in Kelowna

The flash mob-type belly dance event took place for the first time in Kelowna on May 11

South Okanagan reporting the lowest gas prices in B.C.

According to a popular website Penticton and Kaleden have the lowest gas prices

Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

B.C. Fire Information services said two helicopters and 28 firefighters are on scene

Most Read