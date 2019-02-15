Semi loses control on Highway 97A in Shuswap

Traffic is reduced to single lane Friday, Feb. 15 after a semi truck crashed on Highway 97A in the Shuswap about five kilometres south of the Mara Foodliner early in the morning. (Photo contributed)

A semi truck filled with tires lost control on Highway 97A early Friday, Feb. 15, ending up off the road and partially in the trees.

Traffic was reduced to single lane as crews worked to clear the area.

Deedee Jones, a Mara resident, reports this is the second crash this year in that area. She said the semi appeared to be a total wreck.

Related: Another semi hits the ditch

The RCMP could not be reached for cause or details of the crash, nor is it known if the driver was injured.

Roads were snowy and slippery at the time, however.

In January 2018, Jones sent photos to Black Press and reported that vehicles regularly end up off the highway in that area.

She said her family has lived on 320 acres that span both sides of Highway 97A, near the Mara Foodliner, for close to 95 years and she believes people often drive too fast along the highway there.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter