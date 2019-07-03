Traffic being directed around scene. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Semi rollover on highway 97 impedes traffic

The incident took place between Vernon and Falkland around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning

A semi-truck has rolled on Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland. The incident took place around 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3.

The truck is blocking traffic heading toward Vernon. There are minimal traffic delays. Cars are being directed around the incident with single lane alternating traffic.

The incident is near Irish Creek Road, 16 kilometres north of Vernon.

