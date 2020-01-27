Junah Birchwater posted a photo of a semi truck hitting a pole before King Eddy on Jan. 27, 2020, in the Lumby and Area Weather and Road Conditions. (Junah Birchwater)

Semi strikes pole knocking power out in Coldstream

A detour is in effect along Buchanan Road

A semi truck collided with a power pole near King Eddy Road knocking out power for nearly 200 people in Coldstream Monday morning.

BC Hydro’s outage map reports 174 residents between Grey Road and Wolfe Drive are affected.

Highway 6 is closed due to the incident between Ricardo and Warren roads for 3.9 kilometres.

A detour is in effect through Buchanan Road.

BC Hydro is on scene to replace the pole, according to Drive BC.

BC Hydro has noted 174 residents in the Coldstream area are without power Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (BC Hydro)

