Semi trailer crash on Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke
No road closures have been announced by DriveBC
A semi trailer has crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke.
The crash happened at approximately 7 a.m., leaving the semi partially blocking the eastbound lane. According to witnesses no roads have been closed. DriveBC has not announced any road closures at this time.
Updates to come.
News
