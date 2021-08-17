Semi-trailer crashes through concrete barrier on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

The truck is not in a position to impede traffic but caution is advised for drivers

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department had an early morning call out after a semi-trailer derailed on the hairpin turn on Highway 3.

The call came in at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, and firefighters were joined by ambulance to the scene between Mule Deer Drive and Bullmoose Road.

According to the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, the driver was injured and transported by the B.C. Ambulance Service to hospital.

The truck had driven through the concrete roadside barrier and was still located where it had come to a stop as of 9 a.m.

The truck is located in a stable position, clear of the travelled portion of the highway, with plans to recover and tow it today.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department asked drivers to show caution while travelling through the area.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.

