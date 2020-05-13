West Kelowna RCMP. (Contributed)

Semi-truck catches fire on Highway 97 C near West Kelowna

The single occupant was able to escape without any injuries

A semi-truck caught fire along Highway 97 C in West Kelowna on Tuesday night.

On May 12, about 8 p.m. the West Kelowna RCMP received a call of a semi-truck engulfed in flames on Okanagan Connector near Brenda Mines. The West Kelowna fire department rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

According to Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the driver noticed the fire and was able to safely pull over. The fire is believed to have started due to the brakes overheating.

“He got out without any injuries. He is lucky he got that thing off the road before it jackknifed and caused a big issue, said Noseworthy.”

READ MORE: City of Kelowna preparing for localized flooding

fire

