Semi-truck rollover reported on Trans-Canada between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

No injuries being reported, traffic down to single lane alternating

Reports are coming in of a semi-truck rolling over on the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous, approximately 18km outside of Salmon Arm.

No other vehicle is reported being involved in the collision, the truck appears to have rolled while rounding a corner.

Emergency crews and traffic services have been dispatched to the scene and it is reported other motorists helped the driver out of the semi-truck and keep traffic moving. No injuries are being reported at this time.

Facebook/ShuswapScanner

Traffic at the scene is currently reported as single-lane alternating as crews arrive and begin cleanup.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.