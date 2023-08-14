Mary Viala, 80, organizer of bingo at Vernon’s Halina Activity Centre, served as caller for the first session of the Vernon Winter Carnival Bingo Marathlon, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Halina Centre. The centre will celebrate 50 years of serving Greater Vernon on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Morning Star -file photo)

Mary Viala, 80, organizer of bingo at Vernon’s Halina Activity Centre, served as caller for the first session of the Vernon Winter Carnival Bingo Marathlon, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Halina Centre. The centre will celebrate 50 years of serving Greater Vernon on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Morning Star -file photo)

Senior centre celebrates 50th with circus, hoping Vernon doesn’t clown around with request

Halina Centre anniversary event looks for fee waiver from city

Don’t be afraid if a clown approaches you in one of several Vernon locations to invite people to a circus of such.

Vernon’s Halina Centre, located in the Vernon Recreation Complex, will celebrate 50 years of service on Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The theme is Three Ring Circus.

“We will have committee members dressed as clowns and will be doing promotion for the event in downtown Vernon, Polson Park and at the (Vernon) Farmer’s Market,” said Diana Stanford, president of the Halina Activity Centre, who made a presentation and request to Vernon council Monday, Aug. 14.

The event will be open free of charge to the public, and the centre will be serving free coffee, beverages and popcorn. They also plan on having as many as 20 activities for attendees to enjoy. To do that, however, it would mean adding another facility nearby to the celebration.

Stanford told Vernon council they’d like to use the Centennial Outdoor Rink for their event, but were quoted a cost of $55 per hour for the event, which she estimates could run until around 5:30 p.m.

“We do not have sufficient funds to cover that,” said Stanford, who requested council waive the fee for the event.

Normally, a delegation has to wait until at least the next regular meeting before council discusses and votes on the request.

Coun. Akbal Mund wanted to waive the waiting period and “grant them (Halina) their wish.”

However, Mund’s motion was defeated with only he and Coun. Kari Gares in favour. Coun. Brian Quiring was absent from the meeting.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New suite proving successful, less invasive at Kelowna General Hospital
Next story
Shuswap doctor appalled with state of local hospital

Just Posted

…The fresh-cut flowers do not last long in the Okanagan heat. Gondor has a proposal for city council that he believes could change that. (Wayne Gondor photo)
PHOTOS: Grieving son plants floral tribute option at Vernon cemetery

Services, such as The Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex, will have a new tiered user fee system in place in 2024, where residents of cities outside Vernon will pay more. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Questions dive into Vernon recreation funding dilemma

Vasek Pospisil was a part of the 2022 team, which won the title for the first time in its 109 year history. (Tennis Canada Photo)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event

Mary Viala, 80, organizer of bingo at Vernon’s Halina Activity Centre, served as caller for the first session of the Vernon Winter Carnival Bingo Marathlon, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Halina Centre. The centre will celebrate 50 years of serving Greater Vernon on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Morning Star -file photo)
Senior centre celebrates 50th with circus, hoping Vernon doesn’t clown around with request