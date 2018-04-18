Rental accommodation is hard to find in many B.C. communities. (Flickr)

Seniors, families focus of B.C. rental housing fund

Target of 14,000 new non-profit units over the next 10 years

Premier John Horgan parcelled out a $1.89 billion share of the B.C. government’s decade-long housing plan Wednesday, to assist municipalities and non-profits to add 14,000 new rental units around the province.

The provincial agency B.C. Housing is issuing requests for proposals to identify partners, including co-ops, to develop mixed income rental projects. The priority will be low- and middle-income seniors and families who need larger rental accommodations, Horgan said.

The new community housing fund will require participating agencies and municipalities to provide 50 per cent of units for households with incomes ranging from $21,000 to $95,000, depending on the community and the size of the unit. Rents for those units will be based on the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation definition of affordability, which is at or below 30 per cent of household income.

Another 20 per cent are to be designated to low income, including those receiving income assistance, with incomes of $15,000 to $30,000.

That leaves 30 per cent of units for households with “moderate incomes,” defined as up to $71,200 for homes with fewer than two bedrooms and up to $104,000 for homes with two or more bedrooms.

The NDP government’s total housing commitment in its February budget is $7 billion. Housing Minister Selina Robinson said other segments to be announced will focus on aboriginal housing and options for women leaving abusive relationships.

The housing fund aims to meet the B.C. NDP’s 2017 election commitment to provide 114,000 new residential units in 10 years. The government’s initial investment last fall was for modular housing units deployed to municipalities with tent camps and temporary shelters.

Previous story
Union says Trump bullying threatens hundreds of B.C. pulp mill jobs
Next story
Dragoons receive training vehicles

Just Posted

Vernon pizza shop robbed again

Business owner feels targeted

Radiothon back for more

Sun FM Radiothon in Vernon has raised $673,450 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Truck mirror swipes Enderby teen walking home

Family looking for vehicle involved in alleged April 8 incident on Mabel Lake Road

Lake Country bunny sanctuary asks for donations for vaccine

A GoFundMe has been started for the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Oyama

Stickle Road work starting soon

Contentious Vernon intersection being improved for safety and traffic flow

Dragoons receive training vehicles

Seven Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles arrive in Vernon Tuesday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Documentary explores B.C. rainforest

The Valhalla Wilderness Society and the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club present Primeval

Health committee cheers idea of national pharmacare program, but cost an issue

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says she fears costs could be far higher than $19 billion

Canada’s oldest blood donor says it’s all gain, no pain after decades of giving

Great-grandmother and Coquitlam, B.C., resident has been donating blood since the late 1940s

Union says Trump bullying threatens hundreds of B.C. pulp mill jobs

Fear mounts that new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst mills out of business

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Adult raccoon was rescued by Critter Care Wildlife Society after being found with trap stuck on paw

Most Read