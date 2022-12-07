A new 90-bed long term care facility will be constructed behind the existing Creekside Landing in Vernon, announced by MLA Harwinder Sandhu earlier this spring. Sandhu has been appointed parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A new 90-bed long term care facility will be constructed behind the existing Creekside Landing in Vernon, announced by MLA Harwinder Sandhu earlier this spring. Sandhu has been appointed parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Seniors have Vernon-Monashee MLA working for them

Harwinder Sandhu appointed parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care

Seniors care and long-term care homes could be getting some extra attention locally as MLA Harwinder Sandhu takes a leading role in the area.

The Vernon-Monashee politician has been named parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care.

Premier David Eby announced a new cabinet Dec. 7, made of experience and new energy that will focus on tackling the problems people are facing, and working to make life better for British Columbians.

“British Columbia is a wonderful place to live, but people are looking for action on the issues facing them and their families,” Eby said. “If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we can’t solve these problems alone. We need to solve them together. My team of determined colleagues will use a wealth and variety of experiences to continue the good work we’ve started and go further to deliver results people can see and feel in their communities.”

The new cabinet members are tasked with helping regular British Columbians with the cost of living, strengthening the health-care system, tackling the housing crisis so people can find affordable, attainable homes, making communities safer, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, fighting the impacts of climate change and building a sustainable, clean-energy economy that works for everyone.

Two new ministries are being created to devote more attention and resources to major issues that impact British Columbians: the ministry of housing, and the ministry of emergency management and climate readiness.

The new cabinet includes 23 ministers and four ministers of state. Gender representation remains balanced. The cabinet will be supported in its work by 14 parliamentary secretaries.

READ MORE: Vernon chamber raises rally cry

READ MORE: Vernon council endorses 2023 budget, 4.79% tax increase

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC politicsSeniorsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. women push to end court-ordered silence placed on sexual assault victims
Next story
Minor injuries sustained in 3-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Lisa Davis, owner of Pawsitively Canine, is the first trainer in the region to earn BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation. (Contributed)
Gone to the dogs: Coldstream trainer makes pawsitive tracks

A new 90-bed long term care facility will be constructed behind the existing Creekside Landing in Vernon, announced by MLA Harwinder Sandhu earlier this spring. Sandhu has been appointed parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Seniors have Vernon-Monashee MLA working for them

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are ready to kick off the 2022 Counter-Attack initiative, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement. (Kelowna RCMP photo)
North Okanagan RCMP discover open liquor, unregistered vehicle in suspected impaired

Candesca performs at the Vernon Community Music School Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Candesca brings Christmas concert to Vernon