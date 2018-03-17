Seniors prefer funeral to lifestyle planning

Survey finds 73% of seniors have a will, only 13% have long-term care plan

In today’s share-everything culture, final years planning might seem like the last taboo.

In an effort to avoid the topic, seniors and their adult children often don’t take the necessary steps to plan for their final years of life, which include getting financial affairs in order and creating plans for care in case of declining health.

In fact, a new survey by Home Instead Inc. found that while 73 per cent of seniors have a written will, only 13 per cent have actually made arrangements for long-term care.

“When planning for their final years, many people go straight to making funeral arrangements and financial plans rather than taking time to prepare for care that might be necessary in the final years, months and days of life,” said Don Henke, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care franchise serving Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Peachland, Summerland and Okanagan Falls.

“Unfortunately, many people do not consider that as we age, we need extra care. While the vast majority of seniors prefer to age at home, they may not realize the range of options available to them, and that this time in their lives requires planning, too.”

Related: Poll finds retirement plan top financial priority

According to Canadian Association of Retired Persons, 93 per cent of seniors in Canada live at home and want to stay there as long as possible. Despite this fact, Home Instead found that only 74 per cent of seniors have shared their wishes with their adult children.

Jay Branton, managing director of Dignity Memorial in Eastern Canada, explains that one barrier to planning is the discomfort the conversation brings to seniors and their adult children.

“These conversations are uncomfortable but very important to have,” said Branton. “Start by asking your loved one some simple questions around end-of-life to see where their mind is at. This usually sparks a broader conversation and gets them thinking.”

According to the Home Instead survey, aging parents are far more comfortable discussing plans for their own final years (89 per cent) than their adult children are discussing their parents’ plans (68 per cent).

“It sounds contradictory, but end of life planning is something that can start far in advance of a senior loved ones’ final years,” said Brian Burlacoff, financial advisor at Sun Life Financial. “Having conversations early on and putting a plan in place now will relieve stress on both aging loved ones and caregivers down the road when the final years do arrive.”

To help start the conversation around final years planning, the Home Instead network is introducing free resources to encourage seniors and their adult children to talk to one another about their plans, while also exploring options for end-of-life care, finances, insurance and funeral planning.

The program also features the online “Compose Your Life SongSM” music generator, which can help families think about what steps to take to be better prepared for this journey. Completing the activity will result in a customized song that will reflect the user’s final years’ preparedness level.

“Our hope is that we can equip aging adults and their families with the tools they need to plan for what may come in the later years of life. We want families to enjoy their time together while also being able to provide loved ones with the care they need,” said Henke.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility
Next story
Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for B.C. SAR team

Just Posted

Enterprize top-10 announced

Community Futures North Okanagan offers $35,000

It’s beetle season in Lake Country

Boxelder beetles are coming out from the warmth of the tree roots

St. Patrick sets a good example

There’s more to St. Patrick’s Day than green beer and leprechauns

OUR VIEW: Taking on distracted driving a worthwhile endeavour

Any initiative to keep people paying attention to the road instead of their phone is a good one

Seniors prefer funeral to lifestyle planning

Survey finds 73% of seniors have a will, only 13% have long-term care plan

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Experts urging caution as rabbits die by the hundreds in B.C. city

Province of B.C. confirms more positive tests for rabbit haemorrhagic disease

Federal government seeks public feedback on pedestrian safety

What safety measures do you think need to improved for pedestrians and cyclists?

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

Canadian research vessel to explore 19th Century shipwrecks

Commissioned this week in Victoria, the RV David Thompson is Parks Canada’s newest vessel

VIDEO: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

Most Read