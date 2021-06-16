Sentencing delayed in North Okanagan child pornography case

Man who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography will have new sentence date fixed next week

A North Okanagan man is still awaiting his sentence after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography earlier this year.

Jeffrey Howard Goldenthal was scheduled to receive his sentence at the Vernon law courts today (June 16). But the matter was adjourned, Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service confirmed, and a new sentencing date will be decided next Wednesday, June 23.

Goldenthal, born in 1967, received two charges related to child pornography — one for possession and another related to importing and distributing — in April 2019. He pleaded guilty to the charge of possession on Feb. 18, 2021.

READ MORE: Sagmoen cop assault trial set for 2022

READ MORE: Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Brendan Shykora

Crime