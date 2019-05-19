Emergency personnel remain on-scene on Highway 6 at Pottery Road in Vernon for a two-car collision. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

UPDATED 6:15 P.M.: Serious accident closes portion of Highway 6 in Vernon

Car and pickup involved in collision near Pottery Road just after 5 p.m.; detours around scene

Highway 6 in Vernon is closed in both directions between Pottery Road and Waddington Drive as emergency personnel deal with the aftermath of a serious two-vehicle collision Sunday.

The accident was called in at around 5 p.m.

A car and a pickup truck were involved and there could be a possible fatality associated with the crash.

Traffic is being detoured around the scene.

According to Drive BC, the highway is slated to reopen around 10 p.m.


