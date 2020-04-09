RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection with an assault that left a woman in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. (File photo)

Serious assault leaves Osoyoos woman in critical condition: RCMP

A 60-year-old Osoyoos woman suffers life threatening injuries following assault inside home

An Osoyoos woman is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following what RCMP are calling a serious assault late Wednesday (April 8) night.

The woman was transported by ambulance to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

READ MORE: Osoyoos knife-wielding woman wins appeal to reduce sentence

On April 8 about 11 p.m., RCMP were called to a residence in a subdivision of an Osoyoos golf course for a woman possibly in need of medical attention.

Officers arrived at the home where they located a 60-year-old woman in serious medical distress. According to police, the woman was suffering from visible trauma.

Roderick Ashley Flavell, a 62-year-old Osoyoos man, was arrested at the scene and has since been formally charged with aggravated assault. Flavell remains in custody. According Sgt. Jason Bayda, Flavell and the woman were known to each other.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

“There is no further risk to the public,” said Sgt.Bayda.

READ MORE: Social media ‘prank’ leads to criminal investigation in Osoyoos

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says
Next story
COVID-19: Parks to stay open in Greater Vernon for now

Just Posted

Easter weekend brightened up by Vernon business

Social distancing might have you down, so one business is spreading cheer

COVID-19: Vernon pet grooming store closed temporarily after symptoms shown

Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care to announce return Easter Monday

COVID-19: Vernon CMHA programs get boost from province

$5M investment in online mental health supports will help local branch provide services

COVID-19: Parks to stay open in Greater Vernon for now

Decision ‘does not mean we are not prepared to close them’, GVAC chair Akbal Mund says

Vernon studio holds virtual dance classes amid COVID-19

City Dance Okanagan is offering half-price private classes, and free group classes every Friday

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend

Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

Serious assault leaves Osoyoos woman in critical condition: RCMP

A 60-year-old Osoyoos woman suffers life threatening injuries following assault inside home

March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Some sectors and demographics likely to be hardest hit

Not all receive COVID-19 aid from federal government

Summerland woman does not qualify for federal assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

Unemployment up, Kelowna loses 2,000 jobs in March: StatCan

March unemployment rate 5.9 per cent, highest in Kelowna since January 2018

Peachland residents living in lockdown in central Philippines

Kevin and Gracelyn Bennett have been in the Philippines since December

Most Read