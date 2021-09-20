Serious collision closes Highway 97 in Lake Country

Highway 97 is reportedly closed in both directions following a serious car crash near Lake Country.

#BCHwy97 reports of a highway closure due to a vehicle incident near Beaver Lake Road. Crew is en route.#LakeCountry — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 20, 2021

According to DriveBC, the collision occurred near Beaver Lake Road.

Emergency crews are on scene.

More to come.

