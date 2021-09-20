(@Sassiecassie_27/Twitter)

Serious collision closes Highway 97 in Lake Country

Collision occurred near Beaver Lake Road

Highway 97 is reportedly closed in both directions following a serious car crash near Lake Country.

According to DriveBC, the collision occurred near Beaver Lake Road.

Emergency crews are on scene.

More to come.

