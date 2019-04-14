Crash on Highway 97, April 14, 2019. (IMAGE CREDIT: FACEBOOK)

Serious crash closes Highway 97, near Summerland

Semi truck on its side, medivac called in

Update:

Highway 97 is currently closed in both directions seven kilometres north of Summerland.

Drive BC estimates that the highway will re-open by 12:30 a.m.

Original

Highway 97, near Summerland, is blocked off as emergency crews work to help those involved in what appears to be a serious crash.

The crash that involved a semi truck and a car was called in around 5 p.m. and traffic hasn’t moved since. Around 10 emergency services vehicles were on site and a medevac transported patients away from the scene.

More to come.

