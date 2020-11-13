Serious crash closes Kelowna highway partially

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.
DriveBC is reporting Highway 97 is closed for both directions between Old Vernon Road and Commonwealth Road south of Lake Country due to the serious accident.
The provincial agency will provide an update at 10:00 a.m.
UPDATE – #BCHwy97 CLOSED in #Kelowna between Old Vernon Rd and Commonwealth Rd due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. #YLW #Westbank #LakeCountryBC
For more information: https://t.co/DjfXE2IZou
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 13, 2020
ORIGINAL:
A serious collision has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 97 north of Kelowna Friday morning.
Kelowna RCMP, Emergency Health Services and the Lake Country Fire department are on scene of the incident around Ellison or Duck Lake near the Jammery.
Both northbound and southbound traffic along Highway 97 will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as officers continue to investigate, a statement from RCMP reads.
“Police are asking any motorists affected by the incident for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene.”
No further details are available currently, but this story will be updated as they become available.
Police say an update will follow when the southbound lanes reopen.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.