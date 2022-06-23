Crash on Highway 97 near Kelowna International Airport. (Jenny Smith/ Black Press Media)

Crash on Highway 97 near Kelowna International Airport. (Jenny Smith/ Black Press Media)

UPDATE: Fatal crash involving motorbike closes Highway 97 near Kelowna airport

Traffic is backed up in both directions at Old Vernon Road

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP released a statement that the motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 was fatal.

On June 23, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 97 and the north end of Old Vernon Road.

The northbound lanes of Hwy 97 are closed at Airport Way, with northbound traffic being redirected onto Airport Way.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. Drivers should expect significant delays on northbound Highway 97.

Kelowna RCMP are requesting any witnesses to please come forward or if you have any dash camera recordings from around the time of this collision to also please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.

Original:

A collision involving a motorcycle and a truck has closed Highway 97 at Old Vernon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes, after the Kelowna International Airport.

Emergency crews are on scene and witnesses say the incident appears to be serious.

Traffic is heavily backed up headed north on Highway 97.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashHighway 97Kelownamotorcycle

Previous story
Learning to live with wildfires should be at core of prevention efforts, experts urge

Just Posted

A second Vernon nurse has been disciplined by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for discriminatory and derogatory comments in a First Nations community. (Pixabay photo)
Second Vernon nurse suspended

Vernon rhythmic gymnast Mishra Cameron, 15, of the Okanagan Indian Band, is one of six Interior regional winners of the 2021 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. (Contributed)
Vernon rhythmic gymnast captures Indigenous Premier’s Award

City of Vernon crews are currently repairing a sewer main break along Tronson Road in Okanagan Landing. The road is closed because of the break and ongoing construction. Detours are in effect. (City of Vernon photo)
Sewer break adds to Vernon’s Tronson Road construction

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Angela Fisher, 41. She was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Tuesay, June 21, near Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen wearing a red nightgown and carrying a blanket. (RCMP photo)
Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek missing woman