Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Okanagan Landing Road shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday. No information about the cause of the incident or injuries are available at this point. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Emergency responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 6600 block of Okanagan Landing Road in Vernon.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area while the scene is investigated. The road is currently open to single-lane alternating traffic.

