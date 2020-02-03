Serious injuries in Highway 3 crash near Hedley

A driver was seriously injured Saturday night in a single vehicle crash on Highway 3.

According to RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes a vehicle left the road and struck a hydro pole.

The male driver was transported to Penticton General Hospital with serious injuries, he said.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

As of 9:30 p.m. the highway was closed, however road crews indicated it would likely be opened in about an hour.

