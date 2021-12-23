UPDATE: ‘Extremely lucky’ drivers conscious and alert after serious crash in Cobble Hill

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Hutchinson Road Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. (Google Maps)

Drivers reported a major motor vehicle incident on the Trans-Canada Highway at Hutchinson Road in Cobble Hill Thursday morning just after 9:15 a.m.

“One car looks to be split in half and another is on its side,” said one witness.

“Only part of one car was still intact,” said another witness, Donna Lord-Sharpe, who drove by the scene just after emergency services arrived. “There was a large section of [the vehicle] about 300 feet away.”

Lord-Sharpe said the southbound lanes including the turning lane were completely blocked off with emergency vehicles and pieces of broken cars.

“I couldn’t see much for northbound but those were blocked by more emergency vehicles,” she said. “It is definitely horrible. “I really hope everyone will be OK as well. I have seen many accidents in my time and this one was bad.”

Another witness noted detours were in place for both the north and southbound lanes.

As of 10:15 a.m., the situation was still evolving, according to police.

“It came in at a little after 9:15 a.m. this morning,” confirmed RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau. “It looks like it was involving two vehicles. One caller said one person was in a vehicle and that vehicle was ripped in half.”

Mill Bay Fire Rescue, RCMP, Ambulance and tow trucks all attended.

Mill Bay Fire Rescue later posted a recap of the event.

“Even though the scene looked horrific both drivers are extremely lucky and were both conscious and alert when transported from the scene by Ambulance,” said the Facebook update.

BCEHS has confirmed the two patients were taken by ambulance to hospital, both in stable condition.

car crashcowichan valley