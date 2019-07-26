As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)

Services offered to combat Vernon’s opioid crisis

Part three: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior

Since declaring the opioid crisis a public health emergency in 2016, significant strides have been put in place throughout B.C. to combat the issue.

While programs like Turning Points Collaborative (previously John Howard Society) have long operated in Vernon, Interior Health has also introduced a continuum of substance use services over the past three years in an attempt to combat the troubling number of overdose deaths in the Okanagan.

This continuum is categorized under three different subsections: prevention, harm reduction and treatment/recovery.

“We have been working over the past three years to implement new services based on what research says is the best practice and what the community needs in addition to what is currently offered,” said Colleen McEwan, health service administrator of mental health and substance use services at Interior Health.

PART ONE: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior

PART TWO: Overdoses overwhelming in B.C. Interior

The first of these sections is prevention. Interior Health has begun working proactively by hiring an overdose prevention knowledge coordinator to educate residents on the topic and teach people how to properly use naloxone kits, an overdose reversal medication. A program, titled Preventure, is also now being delivered to all Grade 8 students in District 22 to identify those who may be more likely to use substances in the future in an effort to intervene early.

The second aspect of the continuum is harm reduction and includes targeted outreach measures and overdose prevention sites — a site is expected to open in Vernon later this year.

“Our outreach workers are working on the street-level to connect with people who may be contemplating recovery,” said Megan Desimone, manager of mental health and substance use services in Vernon. “We’re really just trying to make those initial connections and reduce some of the harms around what people are using and hopefully work to move these people along the continuum and into treatment.”

The final sector of the three-layered continuum is treatment and recovery.

“This is probably the sector with the biggest part right now, especially in terms of dollars,” Desimone said.

This includes long and short-term counseling, outreach and support workers, intensive day treatment programs, supported recovery beds like those at Bill’s Place or Round Lake Treatment Centre, and Opioid Agonist Treatment (OAT), which includes treatments like suboxone and methadone which are offered through a clinic in downtown Vernon.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the rapid expansion of harm reduction services has prevented more than 3,000 possible deaths during a 20-month period between 2016 and 2017. A study, released June 5, estimates that without access or harm reduction responses and strategies, the number of deaths in B.C. would be 2.5 times higher.

Related: Top videos for 2018: The opioid crisis

Related: Overdose training challenge picks up in Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba
Next story
B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

Just Posted

Services offered to combat Vernon’s opioid crisis

Part three: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior

Opera Kelowna to play Vernon Proms, outdoor venues

Opera to play at Vernon Proms festival, outdoor venues

Surprise! British youth band holds farmer’s market flash mob

It was a boisterous Thursday morning at the Vernon Farmer’s Market as… Continue reading

North Okanagan team tops Ride Don’t Hide fundraising for third straight year

Liam’s Lunar Dragons has raised close to $90,000 for Canadian Mental Health in last three years

Mother pleads for recovery not safe injection sites in Vernon

LETTER: “Addiction has to be treated first. Not a safe injection site”

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

Penticton bonsai artist receives international award

Jim Peterson has been working with bonsai for around 30 years

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla

A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 5

Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

‘Animal agriculture is a key source of greenhouse gas emissions that can be eliminated entirely’

Most Read