Seven Township firefighters are in self-isolation after assisting a man in medical distress who has COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times files) Township of Langley fire crews saw an increase in call volume on Monday. (TOLFireFighters/Twitter)

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Seven Langley firefighters are in self-isolation after being exposed to a case of COVID-19 while on duty, Township deputy fire chief Monty Armstrong confirmed.

“We are working closely with Fraser Health,” he said.

“They were exposed during a call,” Armstrong added.

Crews responded to a medical call on March 9 and were informed by Fraser Health on Monday that the man firefighters were assisting had a confirmed case of COVID-19, Township fire chief Bruce Ferguson said.

The man’s condition is not known, he noted.

“As far as I know they are doing well,” Ferguson said about the firefighters in self-isolation.

More to come.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SilverStar asking staff members to return home
Next story
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Just Posted

Armstrong chamber shuts office, visitor centre amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local Chamber of Commerce encourages local shopping among members to support through tough time

Vernon mixed softball league pulls plug on season

Vernon Mixed Slo-Pitch League, which runs April to June, cancels its 2020 season over COVID-19

SilverStar asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with free Dropkick Murphys show

A dash of green food colouring and a pinch of Celtic punk rock will make for a rockin’ self-isolation party

Vernon district prepares for school closures

Pandemic response plan in place for North Okanagan schools as K-12 suspended

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Garry Norkum owner and manager of Cyclepath in Kelowna encourages biking at this time

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

B.C. RCMP taking precautions as COVID-19 pandemic grows

RCMP is continuing to work closely with local, provincial and national health agencies

Canoe carving project helps to revitalize Okanagan First Nations’ culture

Hundreds of students have helped to carve out the two canoes in West Kelowna

Most Read