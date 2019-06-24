Multiple crashes slow traffic on Coquihalla south of Kamloops

Drivers are expected to be stuck for up to 90 minutes

Multiple collisions near Merritt has brought Highway 5 heading northbound to a stand still Monday afternoon.

According to Drive BC, motorists travelling on the Coquihalla are to expect delays for over an hour.

#BCHwy5 expect delays of 60-90 minutes north of #Merritt due to several vehicle incidents — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 24, 2019

Drive BC confirms the highway is open but there is still major congestion. The highway had closed just after 12 p.m. following a hailstorm and multiple crashes near the Lac Le Jeune exit.

CLEAR – #BCHwy5 near #BCHwy97D, Meadow Creek Road. The road is now OPEN. Expect major delays due to congestion. #Merritt #LoganLake — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 24, 2019

Several emergency crews are on scene.