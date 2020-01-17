Several deer spotted in Vernon’s BX

One resident spotted a herd of seven in her neighbourhood

Seven deer were spotted hanging around in the North BX area in Vernon by one resident. (Danielle Stradling)

Several deer have been spotted hanging around in the North BX area in Vernon.

In fact, one resident saw seven around her house just yesterday.

“With the inclement weather lately, I’ve been seeing a lot more deer near my house,” Danielle Stradling said.

A bear, cougar, coyotes, otters and moose have also been seen around the Greater Vernon Area in the past few weeks.

Do you have any snapshots of animals hanging in your backyard?

Submit them to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com.

