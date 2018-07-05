Several homes on fire in Lower Mainland

Residents reported the fire on Facebook around 2 a.m. this morning

A significant fire swept through a townhouse development and impacted eight or nine North Delta homes near the 6200-block Scott Road in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 5).

Residents posted to Facebook around 2 a.m. to report a number of sirens heading towards the Woodbridge Homes’ Sylvia townhouse development on 121 Street in Surrey.

Aftermath of fire in Surrey on 121st Street at townhouse complex under construction, Woodbridge Homes’ Sylvia at Boundary Park project. pic.twitter.com/Xd7jNUFeOS — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) July 5, 2018

According to an electrician who worked on the project, the 38 homes were scheduled to be complete at the end of the summer.

“These were almost complete buildings yesterday, with roofs on and everything,” the electrician told Surrey Now-Leader reporter Tom Zillich, who visited the scene this morning. According to Zillich, the siding was melted on neighbouring houses and trees were torched next to buildings.

According to residents, the fire started around 1 a.m.

At 1:30 a.m., members of the Delta police department arrived to assist. According to public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf, the department was dealing with a “significant fire” when the wind picked up and started blowing “tennis ball-sized embers” across Scott Road.

“It was very dramatic,” she said. “The members said it was like something out of a movie.”

The view of the townhouse development fire from a neighbours dining room window. (Contributed photo)

Three families were told to evacuate their homes, as the fire moved to those houses.

In a Facebook post, North Delta resident Wayne Allen said he woke two families that were fast asleep and helped get them out of their house while another house was engulfed in flames.

“The fire jumped Scott Road into Pinewood, like three blocks away,” Allen wrote “I got two families up and out while others went door to door on more than one block. Leah and I are so smelly with smoke. My wrist hurts from pounding. There are fire engines coming in from everywhere. We were just on our way home. It is insane up there… We are home now. Hope all goes well.”

Up to nine homes in North Delta were impacted from the embers.

Other commenters said fire department members were in neighbouring cul-de-sacs watching that the embers did not enter Watershed Park.

Around 3 a.m., residents were saying the fires were mostly out, but this has not been confirmed.

The North Delta Reporter has put a call in to the Delta Fire Department and the Surrey Fire Department for more details.

More to come.

