Several North Okanagan sites in the race for horse facility

Monashee Valley Agri Park Society looking at options

Plans for an Equine College in Vernon have roped in significant support and a potential location has been found.

The Monashee Valley Agri Park Society is expected to reveal the top site for the horse education facility at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Squires Four Pub at 7 p.m.

“We had five groups come forward with land,” society founder Malcolm Lynn said.

The group hosted a meeting in September to unveil the college plans and seeking a large plot of land for the facility. The response was incredible, with the 32-seat room overflowing.

“It was an unbelievable meeting,” said Lynn, who has been trying to get the facility started throughout the Okanagan and beyond.

Local Indian Bands, ranchers and individuals came forward with potential sites.

“We are looking at them now,” Lynn said.

Those interested in the facility are urged to attend Wednesday’s meeting, as well as volunteers and potential works.

“Pretty soon down the track there’s going to be jobs and employment,” Lynn said. “These people will have the first chance at employment.”

For more information contact Lynn at 250-938-8997.

