Several police officers shot in Philadelphia

Gunshots continued to be heard late Wednesday afternoon

At least one gunman opened fire on Philadelphia police Wednesday afternoon, wounding at least five officers in a standoff that extended into the evening.

A shooter remained active as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted. At least one suspect fired at police officers in the city’s Nicetown neighbourhood, Gripp said.

All officers’ injuries are considered non-life-threatening, he said.

Live video from news stations showed a massive police presence in a neighbourhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

Gunshots continued to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, Gripp said. But the hospital wouldn’t provide the officers’ conditions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Police asked news helicopters to stay away from the area as they hinder operations.

More to come.

Christina Paciolla, The Associated Press

