The fire pictured, located 17 kilometres north of Lytton (K70045), was approximately 10 hectares in size last night. The fire is suspected to be human caused. (BC Wildfire - Facebook)

Several wildfires burn in Kamloops Fire Centre

BC Wildfire Service is responding with crews to all of the blazes

Crews are responding to three wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

In a post on social media Sunday night (April 12), BC Wildfire Service explained that all three blazes are suspected to be human caused.

The Lauder Road fire, located approximately 8.5 kilometres east of Highway 5A, grew from an estimated 20 hectares (ha) in size to 50 ha. overnight. A response officer is on site, with three additional personnel and a helicopter is en route for support.

In addition there are six crew members responding to a ten-hectare fire, 17 kilometres north of Lytton. BC Wildfire is on site working to construct a hand guard along the southern flank of the blaze.

The Barcelo Road fire, located approximately 4 kilometres south of Cawston is estimated at 3 ha in size. One response officer and three personnel are currently responding.

All three fires were discovered on April 12.

As 9 a.m. April 13, there were two additional wildfires, 0.8 ha and 0.001 ha, burning close to the Barcelo Road fire.

Across the province there are currently ten active wildfires larger than 0.009 ha in size.

Up to date info on active wildfires can be found here.

