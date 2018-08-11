Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Okanagan

The warning includes Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Saturday, Aug. 11, according to Environment Canada.

The Okanagan-wide warning includes Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada said in its statement.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors, the statement said.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: Risk of thunderstorm in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures are expected to hit the region starting Saturday.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Judge approves eviction of protesters from camp near pipeline construction site
Next story
NFL players emphasize reasons for anthem demonstrations

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Okanagan

The warning includes Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Positive signs for Kelowna, Vernon home construction markets

CMHC analysis finds markets shifting to meet different price, rental vacancy demands

New surgery room sought in Vernon

Raffle aims to ease surgical wait times

Vernon Special Olympians golden (and silver) at Canada Games

Four Vernon basketball players win gold; Vernon soccer player wins silver

Updated: Falkland boil water notice continues

Recent water quality tests still show a high bacterial count in the Falkland Water System.

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Wildfire crews focus efforts on north and south flanks of fire near Keremeos

Crews are currently assessing the size and behaviour of the Snowy Mountain wildfire

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

Canadian officials have insisted Ottawa hasn’t been sidelined during the U.S.-Mexico discussions

Crash reported after plane stolen from Seattle airport

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had ‘conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers’

NFL players emphasize reasons for anthem demonstrations

President Donald Trump wants players to ‘find another way to protest’

Judge approves eviction of protesters from camp near pipeline construction site

Structures, shelters and vehicles must be removed from the site known as Camp Cloud within 48 hours

3-year agreement for thousands of B.C. government workers

Deal covers staffing shortages for child-protection workers, deputy sheriffs, corrections officers

BC wildfire actioning small fire southwest of Hedley

A spot fire started earlier this evening Aug. 10 about 10 kilometres southwest of Hedley

Most Read