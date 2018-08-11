Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Okanagan

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Saturday, Aug. 11, according to Environment Canada.

The Okanagan-wide warning includes Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada said in its statement.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors, the statement said.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Cooler temperatures are expected to hit the region starting Saturday.

