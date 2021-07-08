Severe thunderstorm watch issued across Okanagan Valley. (Contributed)

Severe thunderstorm warning for Kelowna, watch in effect for Okanagan

The storms are expected to be short but severe

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been upgraded to a warning for the Central Okanagan on Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The storms are near Highway 33, about 13 kilometres west of Big White and are relatively stationary. Radar indicates the storms are producing large hail.

The rest of the valley remains under a severe thunderstorm watch.

ORIGINAL: 3:20 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued another severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley.

Residents of the Central, South and North Okanagan are advised to be wary of thunderstorms this evening.

No growth on wildfire north of Big White as crews continue to battle blaze

The storms are expected to be short, but severe and produce heavy winds, hail and torrential downpours. Drybelt areas are more susceptible to heavy downpours, but the storm has the potential to produce 5 to 15mm of rain and hail the size of nickels to peas.

'The most stressful year of my life': Okanagan cherries devastated by heat wave

Environment Canada would like to remind everyone to seek shelter if it begins to thunder and to report severe weather by emailing BCstorm@canada.ca.

Environment Canada weather

