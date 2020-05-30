A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of the B.C. Interior Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Stock photo)

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan, Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy downpours in parts of the Interior

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Shuswap, Okanagan and Thompson regions.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada said in an updated alert early Saturday morning.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop over Fraser Canyon north, South Thompson, Nicola and Similkameen Saturday afternoon, possibly accompanied by heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

In addition to strong thunderstorms, heavy downpours and very strong winds, there is a chance of large hail in the Okanagan, Shuswap, Boundary region, West Kootenay and Arrow Slocan Saturday evening.

Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away, Environment Canada Warns, adding large hail can damage property and cause injury.

Strong wind gusts can also toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles, Environment Canada said.

Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops, while heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when atmospheric conditions are likely to develop into thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

Widespread rainfall is expected overnight and Sunday, with total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm in the Shuswap and Okanagan.

To monitor Environment Canada weather alerts, download the WeatherCAN app.

READ MORE: Strong thunderstorms expected for Shuswap, Okanagan this weekend

READ MORE: State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Environment Canada weather

