Sewer project kiboshed by Vernon residents

The Claremont Sewer Proposal will not go ahead after a local area service petition failed.

In order for the petition to succeed, the city needed to see less than 50 per cent of property owners, with less than 50 per cent of total land value, provide petitions.

Between August and Sept. 7, 2019, 78 petitions of a possible 119 were accepted by the city—two were disqualified due to insufficient signatures. That’s more than $36 million represented in total land value.

“This is the sticking point with the majority of them,” Coun. Scott Anderson said. “They don’t mind the amortized cost of the trunk line, they do mind the hookup cost.”

Council moved to have staff send a letter to the residents explaining the project will not go ahead and instead, staff will go back to the drawing board and look at other options to consider in the future.

