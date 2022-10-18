Residents near the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre might experience increased odours while maintenance is taking place at the water reclamation centre. (Morning Star file photo)

Residents near the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre might experience increased odours while maintenance is taking place at the water reclamation centre. (Morning Star file photo)

Sewer stink may rise with Vernon facility maintenance

Water reclamation plant work underway Oct. 20-28

The City of Vernon would like to advise residents near the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre (VWRC) that increased odours may be noticeable in the area this week as crews begin scheduled maintenance on the facility.

Starting as early as Thursday, Oct. 20, crews will begin maintenance work on components of the facility. As a result, residents and passersby may potentially notice an odour increase. The scheduled work is expected to be completed by Oct. 28, and is not expected to affect the daily operations at the VWRC.

“All efforts will be made to reduce odours leaving the site, however, some odour transfer may be unavoidable. The city appreciates everyone’s understanding while this work is being completed,” the city said.

READ MORE: Road closed in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon affords city new active living centre, for 2026

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VernonWastewater treatment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Burnaby officer fatally stabbed; suspect shot and in hospital

Just Posted

Paranormal investigations into The Haunting of Falkland continue during the Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 events. (Video still)
Frights full tilt for Falkland this Halloween

Residents near the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre might experience increased odours while maintenance is taking place at the water reclamation centre. (Morning Star file photo)
Sewer stink may rise with Vernon facility maintenance

Four educators from the Vernon School District are up for 2022 Premier's Awards for Excellence in Education, according to the Ministry of Education and Child Care. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
International students sent home after partying in Vernon

Vernon’s temporary sani-dump station will close for the season on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (File photo)
Vernon RV sani-dump station to close Monday