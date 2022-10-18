Sewer stink may rise with Vernon facility maintenance

Residents near the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre might experience increased odours while maintenance is taking place at the water reclamation centre. (Morning Star file photo)

The City of Vernon would like to advise residents near the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre (VWRC) that increased odours may be noticeable in the area this week as crews begin scheduled maintenance on the facility.

Starting as early as Thursday, Oct. 20, crews will begin maintenance work on components of the facility. As a result, residents and passersby may potentially notice an odour increase. The scheduled work is expected to be completed by Oct. 28, and is not expected to affect the daily operations at the VWRC.

“All efforts will be made to reduce odours leaving the site, however, some odour transfer may be unavoidable. The city appreciates everyone’s understanding while this work is being completed,” the city said.

READ MORE: Road closed in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon affords city new active living centre, for 2026

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VernonWastewater treatment