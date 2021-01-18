Sewer upgrades to close Vernon road

Motorists are to expect some delays around portion of 34th Street starting Wednesday

A portion of 34th Street will be closed to through traffic as of Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, while sewer upgrades are underway. (City of Vernon)

Only local traffic will be permitted along a portion of 34th Street starting Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The road, between 42nd and 43rd avenues will be temporarily closed to through traffic while sewer upgrades are completed in the area.

The work is expected to be finished in only nine days, but these timelines may change in case of emergency.

Motorists should expect some delays in the area, but the City of Vernon says every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

