Sewer work may delay Vernon traffic

Utility works expected to take place next week

Motorists travelling along 25th Avenue next week may experience minor travel delays, while crews upgrade sewer utilities.

Starting as early as Monday, Aug. 15, crews will begin working on the city’s sewer system on a portion of 25th Avenue, adjacent to the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre.

Single lane traffic in both directions will be maintained; however, motorists should watch for adjusted travel routes and expect short delays. The work is expected to be complete by the end of Friday, Aug. 19.

“Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures. The city thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed,” the city said in a press release.

