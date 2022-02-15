Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP)

Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP)

Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled out of court, lawyers say

Virginia Giuffre had accused the royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17

A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed.

READ MORE: Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Previous story
Court denies challenge of government decision to lift mask mandate in Alberta schools
Next story
16 people arrested at Pacific Highway border crossing in South Surrey

Just Posted

(File photo)
Arrested in Kelowna after 2 years on the lam

The Okanagan Indian Band has reached an agreement to purchase the 2,310-acre O’Keefe Range lands to the tune of $26.8 million. The community voted on whether to proceed with the purchase in January 2022, and 81 per cent voted in favour of the purchase. (OKIB photo)
Okanagan Indian Band members vote in favour of purchasing O’Keefe Range lands

Vernon council has directed staff to move forward with a design that would turn the Kin Race Track facility into a multi-use sports park, but not without debate. (City of Vernon photo)
Majority of Vernon council envisions sports park at Kin Race Track site

(Photo - corewalking.com)
Morning Start: There are no muscles in your fingers