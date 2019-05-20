A section of Eastside Road that appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake was caught by this keen eyed boater. (Photo courtesy of Tera-Lee Derkatch-Caverly‎)

Sharp-eyed boater catches South Okanagan road crumbling

A portion of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake

A section of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, is shut down as it appears part of the road is starting to give way.

On Sunday afternoon a sharp-eyed boater on Skaha Lake caught what could have been a dangerous situation for vehicles travelling on the road as it looks as though a part of southbound lane is starting to crumble.

The road is shut down near a winding portion where people are known to jump off the cliffs into the lake. McLean Creek Road is still accessible from Eastside Road.

The Western News has contacted the Ministry of Highways and the contractor AIM Roads for more information.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Firefighters respond to bus fire on Highway 1

Just Posted

Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Kelowna man gets engaged in front of hundreds to Vernon sweetheart

Vernon crash claims father

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Vernon tattoo fundraiser draws record support

Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap

The South Okanagan is the hottest spot to be in the province for Victoria Day

Vernon chamber members do not want overdose prevention site downtown

Chamber reps meet with Interior Health to discuss proposed site for Vernon

VIDEO: It’s warming up across the Okanagan Valley

Grey skies are expected to fade and the sun looks like it’s here to stay

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

Firefighters respond to bus fire on Highway 1

Smoke in coach bus reported to have been caused by overheating, driver and passengers safe

Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Letter: More cell towers, more radiation

The ever increasing electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is creating a hell-on-earth situation for… Continue reading

Okanagan Regional Library hosts famous author

Author of The Woo Woo, Lindsay Wong will be in Kelowna Tuesday

Most Read