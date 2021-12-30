Chase RCMP report that two pickup trucks stolen in Sorrento on Dec. 25 were located during the following two days. (File photo)

Chase RCMP report that two pickup trucks stolen in Sorrento on Dec. 25 were located during the following two days. (File photo)

Sharp-eyed citizens find trucks stolen Christmas Day in South Shuswap

Chase RCMP grateful for help, say light-coloured Ford dually with flat-deck believed to be involved

Eagle-eyed citizens made Boxing-Day miracles for the owners of two trucks stolen in the South Shuswap on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP, during the night on Dec. 25 two pickup trucks were stolen from different locations in Sorrento.

One truck was recovered on Dec. 26 in Celista, while the other was found in Chase the following day. Police credit the sharp eyes of of the public with locating the trucks.

Suspects have been identified and the thefts are currently under investigation, said Kennedy. Police believe a light-coloured Ford dually with a flat-deck bed was involved.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts can contact Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

