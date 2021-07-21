Shed and nearby dumpsters burn in Penticton

The Penticton Fire Department and RCMP are investigating a fire that broke out around 10 p.m. beside the KFC on Main Street on Wednesday night.

The fire scorched the shed behind the property on Okanagan Avenue, which is next door to the KFC.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters also doused two dumpsters located outside the KFC, which were also on fire.

The RCMP have been contacted for further details and this story will be updated.

