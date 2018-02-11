Sheep honoured at 119th IPE

From the iron giants of the Midway to the country barns, the Interior Provincial Exhibition is ready for a year of Sheep Thrills.
Complete with the tagline Ewe Will Love It, it’s the sheep and shepherds’ time to shine at the 119th IPE, which runs Aug. 29 to Sept. 3 in Armstrong, as festival executives gear up for the theme Sheep Thrills.
“The theme and slogan are integral to the look and feel of what the fair will feature/honour/celebrate,” said IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson. “You will see each division honour the sheep theme any way they can. You might even see a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Be ready for sheep shearing, sheep demos and more.”
This year also brings a new partnership as part of the Armstrong IPE’s Charity of Choice each year.
“We are proud to announce the Charity of Choice for the 119th IPE is the Enderby and District Community Resource Centre,” said Lorna Fothergill, executive director. “They are ‘working for a healthier community’. They started in 1993 with an initial focus on early years and have raised up a variety of parent and tottler programs to support families, as well as hosting the local Early Years Committee through our centre.”
One of the considerations each year is the Charity of Choice must have a presence or chapter within the local area of the North Okanagan.
