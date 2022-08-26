Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Shirtless man breaks into Penticton airport; almost $30k in losses

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a shirtless man who broke into a large helicopter hangar in Penticton and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The suspect, described as a man in his early to mid-40s with a large figure and curly hair, was caught on camera looking around the facility, going through storage and climbing into a helicopter.

Police say the hangar door was pried open, with the man taking a number of expensive pieces of equipment from the helicopter.

“As a result of the break-in and theft, the helicopter’s operations were impacted,” said Dayne Lyons from the RCMP. “The total losses are near $30,000.”

The man was shirtless while wearing black shorts and a blue baseball cap, police added. He has a goatee and some facial stubble.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Panel finds former Penticton massage therapist committed sexual misconduct

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alaska Highway closed north of Fort St. John after fiery tanker truck crash
Next story
ICBC liable for customer privacy breach that ended in targeted attacks, court rules

Just Posted

(Jen Zielinski/Vernon Morning Star)
Heavy police presence in Vernon west end

(Submitted photo)
WorkBC helps Vernon amputee on long road to self-employment

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested Brandon Allen Oppenheimer for assault with a weapon and and other charges Thursday night, Aug. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon man arrested for alleged assault with a weapon in local park

Dawn Tucker is running for Vernon city council in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Submitted photo)
Dawn Tucker running for Vernon council

Pop-up banner image