(Pixabay)

Shock collars are harmful and don’t work, BC SPCA says

The collars place metal prongs in dog’s neck and allow owner to deliver painful electrostatic shock

The BC SPCA wants dog owners to stop using shock collars because not only are they detrimental, they are often not effective.

Also known as electronic or e-collars, shock collars place metal prongs in the dog’s neck and allow the owner to give the animal an electrostatic shock.

“We know some trainers out there say this is the only option,” said spokesperson Lorie Chortyk. “[But] you’re not teaching your dog what you want it to do. You’re creating fear.”

Veterinary groups and humane organizations, as well as plenty of research, have long said punishment-based training causes high levels of stress, phobias, fear and increased aggression in dogs.

”In addition, shock collars can cause physical harm, such as an unhealthy increase in heart rate and severe burns to an animal’s neck,” said Dr. Karen van Haaften, senior manager of behaviour and welfare for the BC SPCA and a certified veterinary specialist in behaviour.

READ MORE: New BC SPCA program helps dog owners find the right trainer

One of the worst things that can also happen is that the collars hurt the bond between the owner and their pet, as the animal starts to associate the pain of the shock with them.

“We urge people to seek out one of the many effective, reward-based training options available and to take a stand against harmful tools like shock collars,” van Haaften said.

The society is asking owners to take a pledge on its website here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘His kids were No. 1’: Wife remembers man shot dead in Kamloops
Next story
Interior Health sees uptick in calls about measles after outbreak in Vancouver

Just Posted

Former Vernon fire chief sues City after termination

Keith Green’s civil claim says that he believes he was wrongfully terminated

Vernon biathlete bronzed at Winter Games

Ethan Algra helps Team BC earn medal in Red Deer

Vernon Vipers thump Coquitlam

Rookie Trey Taylor scores first-ever BCHL goal as Snakes derail Express 4-1

Vernon’s worst intersection saw 179 crashes in four years: ICBC

According to ICBC data, 25th Ave and 32 Street saw the highest number of accidents from 2013-2017

Special Olympics B.C. Games torch made in Vernon

Games society has portable torch, thanks to Vernon recreation and businesses

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan man cashes in $500,000 Daily Grand lotto ticket

Penticton resident Harald Naegel won using his regular five numbers

Interior Health sees uptick in calls about measles after outbreak in Vancouver

IH has received an extra few hundred calls about measle immunization and status

‘His kids were No. 1’: Wife remembers man shot dead in Kamloops

Wife of Kamloops shooting victim describes him as loving, hardworking family man

New report calls for regulated heroin sales to curb B.C.’s overdose problem

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

Snowplow accident leads to power surge, small claims decision

Tribunal rules Shuswap resident not entitled to additional compensation

Okanagan man fined $600 for twenty-third illegal driving conviction

Judge says another offense could result in jail time

Most Read