(File photo)

Man shot dead in Oliver home

RCMP major crime unit investigating after 58-year-old man was shot and killed

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate a shooting which claimed the life of an Oliver man.

On July 17, 2018, at 10:11 p.m., Oliver/Osoyoos RCMP received a report that a man had been shot outside his residence on Wilson Mountain Road in Oliver. Upon attendance, police located the victim and provided immediate medical assistance. The 58-year-old victim was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate with the assistance of the South Okanagan and Similkameen Regional General Investigative Section. Early indications are that the parties involved are known to each other.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 250-469-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Traffic moving on Highway 97 following wildfire
Next story
Penticton bans open burning

Just Posted

Search and Rescue home sought

Alternate approval process being used to borrow $3.5 million for Vernon society

Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes

Regional District of North Okanagan available to help neighbourhoods and groups achieve FireSmart practices

Coldstream standoff defendant faces sentencing hearing

Kelly Blake Torvik’s matter moved to judicial case manager’s office to set sentencing date

Through your lens: Okanagan wildfires

Check out some of the captivating images and video from social media of the wildfires

Search underway for missing Lumby man

John Keeley is believed to have been kayaking in Mabel Lake near Lumby.

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts breaks fundraising record for Vernon Gallery

More than $62,000 raised for Vernon Public Art Gallery through annual event

Penticton bans open burning

Temporary fire ban takes effect noon Friday

Volunteers volunteer to play Armstrong event

Valley First Music in the Park is proud to announce that Volunteers will be playing Friday, July 27.

Man shot dead in Oliver home

RCMP major crime unit investigating after 58-year-old man was shot and killed

Syrian refugees fear for lives at home

Former head of Salmon Arm Refugee Coalition says Canada should be doing more

Fire crews build guard around Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland

Lightning-caused fire near Summerland now at estimated size of 80 hectares

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire grows to 340 hectares

BC Wildfire is on scene of what is being called the Good Creek blaze

Shuswap’s first Syrian refugee wants world to stop dictatorship

Six of nine refugee families remain in Salmon Arm, all settling well ‘in paradise’

Coldstream resident launches activewear for curvy women

Curvy Fit Girl Fashions launched in 2017 and offers one-of-a-kind fitness clothing for sizes 8-24.

Most Read