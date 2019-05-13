In this Saturday, May 11, 2019 photo, Miami Beach police investigators gather evidence between Collins and Washington after an early morning shooting. (Flor Paz/El Nuevo Herald via AP)

Shooting kills one at South Florida hip-hop festival

Phoenix Suns player arrested at hip-hop festival

The latest on a series of arrests connected to a South Florida hip-hop festival:

3:15 p.m.

Authorities say Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested after refusing to leave a VIP area at a South Florida hip-hop festival.

A Miami-Dade police report says Jackson was arrested Friday night and charged with resisting arrest and escape at the Rolling Loud Festival, which was held Friday through Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Police are investigating connections between the festival and a series of shooting that killed a Chicago rapper, wounded another rapper’s girlfriend, left a bystander dead and injured a little boy.

An officer says Jackson was told to leave a VIP because he didn’t have a pass. The report says Jackson left, returned and then refused to leave, prompting the officer to handcuff Jackson and remove him from the area.

The report says Jackson was told to sit on a golf cart but ran away when the officer wasn’t looking. Jackson was located a short time later and taken to jail.

Jackson was released Saturday on $1,000 bail. His next hearing in June 10.

READ MORE: Chinese woman carrying computer malware arrested at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

___

8 a.m.

Miami area law enforcement agencies are looking for connections between a series of shootings that killed a Chicago rapper, wounded another rapper’s girlfriend, left a bystander dead and injured a little boy.

Miami-Dade police said Monday at least seven people have been detained in the Sunday afternoon shooting outside Trump International Beach Resort Miami, where 19-year-old Kaylyn Marie Long was wounded. The Miami Herald reported that a witness said she’s the girlfriend of NBA YoungBoy. The gunfire killed a 43-year-old man ending his shift across the street in Sunny Isles Beach, and grazed a 5-year-old boy.

Police later detained four men as they tried to enter the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

Miami Beach Police say rapper AAB Hellabandz, whose real name was Ameer Golston, was killed early Saturday.

READ MORE: Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland students raise money for Kelowna Food Bank
Next story
Alex Trebek in Ottawa to open Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s new HQ

Just Posted

Vernon mom makes Okanagan lifestyle clothing

Riley + Autumn Threads makes clothing for mothers and children

Vernon Hospital Gala raises over $121,000

PHOTOS: The 23rd annual Hospital Gala, Smooth Operations, supports increased surgeries

Specialized bike stolen from disabled Vernon man

Owner’s lifeline stolen and community support sought to get it back

Vernon fastball squad faces Team Canada

Exhibition game in Kelowna prior to three-day Kelowna May Days tournament

Bear interrupts Vernon cemetery visit

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Two groups of motorcycle-enthusiasts with an anti-bullying message bring gifts, support

Skaha and Naramata Bench wines to be sold in B.C. liquor stores

There are now four sub-geographical indicators or sub-appellations in B.C.

BC Wildlife Federation elects a new president

“It’s time government and industry recognize that fish, wildlife and habitat need to be respected”

New Kelowna education program helps parents keep their kids out of gangs

Kelowna is one of 12 priority communities police said could benefit from gang prevention support

Update: Firefighters contain Shuswap commercial garage fire

Update: May 13 4:50 p.m. Chief Mike Engholm of the Scotch Creek/Lee… Continue reading

Kelowna cannabis producer will supply new strains exclusively to BC Cannabis Store

THC Biomed announced new agreement with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch on May 9

VIDEO: Shimmy Mob shakes up onlookers in Kelowna

The flash mob-type belly dance event took place for the first time in Kelowna on May 11

South Okanagan reporting the lowest gas prices in B.C.

According to a popular website Penticton and Kaleden have the lowest gas prices

Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

B.C. Fire Information services said two helicopters and 28 firefighters are on scene

Most Read